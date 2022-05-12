Gun found in backpack at Hankins Middle School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a gun was found Wednesday in a backpack at Katherine Hankins Middle School.

Police said officers responded to the school shortly before 10 a.m., after school administrators found the firearm inside the backpack belonging to a 15-year-old male student. No one was injured, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.