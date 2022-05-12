Advertise With Us
Gun found in backpack at Hankins Middle School

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a gun was found Wednesday in a backpack at Katherine Hankins Middle School.

Police said officers responded to the school shortly before 10 a.m., after school administrators found the firearm inside the backpack belonging to a 15-year-old male student. No one was injured, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

