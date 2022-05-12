Isolated strong storms possible Thursday evening

(WALA) - We will see the potential for isolated strong storms through late evening tonight. A few storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. The storms are more likely along the western edge of the forecast area, including Greene, George, and Jackson counties.

Chances actually jump to 30% on Friday and are now 40% Saturday. We go back to 20% Sunday and things turn drier and hotter next week.

Daytime highs are getting into the upper 80s most every day and that trend continues into Sunday. The nights are still fairly comfortable. Lows will generally stay in the middle 60s into the weekend. Daytime highs next week will be in the lower 90s.

Summerlike heat will be building in.

The rip current risk remains low at our local beaches.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.