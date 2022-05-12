Advertise With Us
Karen Callahan, widow of longtime Alabama Congressman, killed in crash on Riviere Du Chien Road

Investigation
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Karen Callahan, the widow of longtime Congressman Sonny Callahan, died in a crash on Thursday.

Mobile Police said a driver died when their vehicle went off of a driveway, overturned, and caught fire around 12:14 p.m. at a home on Riviere Du Chien Road.

MPD did not release the name of the victim, but a Callahan family member told FOX10 News it was Karen Callahan.

Sonny Callahan served in the House of Representatives from 1985 to 2003. He passed away in June 2021 at the age of 88.

