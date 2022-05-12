Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Kind Cafe hosts Second Annual Spread Kindness Event

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided by Kind Cafe:

The 2nd Annual Spread Kindness Event will be held at the cafe on 5/14 from 9:30-1:30. The event will give us the opportunity to share some of the nonprofits we support with the community! Hosting this event is really the epitome of what we believe in- caring for each other and creating small moments to make the world a better place.

Kind Cafe- 108 N Section St Fairhope, AL 36532

www.kindcafe.community

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jeep Wrangler at Chuck Stevens
2022 Jeep Wrangler at Chuck Stevens
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute: National Women's Health Week
USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute: National Women’s Health Week
Fostering Together hosts 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes'
Fostering Together hosts ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’
Fostering Together hosts 'Walk a Mile in My Shoes'
Fostering Together hosts ‘Walk a Mile in My Shoes’