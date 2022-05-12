Kind Cafe hosts Second Annual Spread Kindness Event

The following information was provided by Kind Cafe:

The 2nd Annual Spread Kindness Event will be held at the cafe on 5/14 from 9:30-1:30. The event will give us the opportunity to share some of the nonprofits we support with the community! Hosting this event is really the epitome of what we believe in- caring for each other and creating small moments to make the world a better place.

Kind Cafe- 108 N Section St Fairhope, AL 36532

www.kindcafe.community

