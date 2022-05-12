Man accused of firing shots in west Mobile McDonald’s drive-thru arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police named the man accused of firing shots during an argument in a McDonald’s drive-thru line.

Investigators said Tayari Callaway, 20, and another person were involved in the altercation Sunday morning at the McDonald’s on Hillcrest at Grelot.

According to police, Callaway got out of his car and started firing shots at the victim’s vehicle as they pulled out of the drive-thru lane and drove off.

No one was hit, but another car was damaged.

Police said Callaway left the McDonald’s and went west on Grelot Road into Cimarron Ridge Apartments. MPD said Callaway surrendered to officers on Wednesday

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.