Man accused of firing shots in West Mobile McDonald’s drive-thru arrested

Tayari Callaway
Tayari Callaway(Mobile Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police named the man accused of firing shots during an argument in a McDonald’s drive-thru line.

Investigators said Tayari Callaway, 20, and another person were involved in the altercation Sunday morning at the McDonald’s on Hillcrest at Grelot.

According to police, Callaway got out of his car and started firing shots at the victim’s vehicle as they pulled out of the drive-thru lane and drove off.

Witness comes forward with terrifying story after shots were fired outside of a West Mobile McDonald’s

No one was hit, but another car was damaged.

Police said Callaway left the McDonald’s and went west on Grelot Road into Cimarron Ridge Apartments. MPD said Callaway surrendered to officers on Wednesday

