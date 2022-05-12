MCPSS announces graduation schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public School System has announced the following graduation schedule. All graduation ceremonies will be at the University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center, except Augusta Evans and Citronelle, which will be at their schools.

Thursday: May 12, 2022

Augusta Evans School, 10 a.m.

Friday, May 13, 2022

Davidson High School, 9 a.m.

Murphy High School, 2 p.m.

Citronelle High School, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Baker High School 1, 9 a.m.

Baker High School 2, 2 p.m.

Monday, May 16, 2022

Vigor High School, 9 a.m.

Theodore High School, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Williamson High School, 9 a.m.

Blount High School, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

B.C. Rain High School, 9 a.m.

Alma Bryant High School, 2 p.m.

Thursday, May 19, 2022

LeFlore High School, 9 a.m.

Mary G. Montgomery High School, 2 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.