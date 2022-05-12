MCPSS launches hotline featuring positive affirmations from students

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With mental health awareness being the focus this month, the Mobile County Public School System has launched an uplifting initiative to help others.

It’s a 24-hour hotline anyone can call to hear inspirational messages from students.

If you’re feeling sad, lonely, or mad, need an encouraging message, or just need a good laugh, they have an option for you.

Students from the MCPSS want to help you get through those tough moments and cheer you up.

“If people feel bad, I don’t want them to feel bad, I want them to feel good,” said Xavier Thompson, a student at Leinkauf Elementary School.

Xavier Thompson and Shacorian Lucas attend Leinkauf Elementary School and are some of the voices you’ll hear if you call the hotline. They say they just want to make sure people feel happy.

“Just be positive and knock out those negative thoughts,” said Xavier.

“It makes people feel good about themselves and not bad and you want to feel good about yourselves because you don’t want to think you’re bad and change yourself,” said Shacorian.

Ms. Belle-Payne, the Principal of Leinkauf said she’s proud her students are a part of an initiative that has the potential to positively change someone’s day.

“When they were able to be a part of this it just shows the things we try to instill in them, which are kindness, respect, responsibility, and being a leader, so making others smile is just an example of what we try to do here,” said Ms. Belle-Payne.

The idea started at a school district in a different state. Asha Staples, the Communications Associate for MCPSS thought it would be a great idea to bring it to Mobile, especially during Mental Health Awareness Month.

“We loved it when we heard it, we had to put our own little remix on it for our students here with the school district,” said Staples.

“The launching of this project was definitely important for this month since it is Mental Health Awareness Month, so we are encouraging our students, you know it’s been a tough two years for them, parents, teachers anybody on life honestly.”

Staples said the goal is to make sure you know there’s a number to call to give you the encouragement and even a smile you deserve.

You can call the hotline at 251-221-R-U-OK.

