New Hardware from Google

The Google Pixel 6 lineup with its first custom-made chip.(Source: Google via CNN)
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Google and it’s new shiny toys. The company unveiling an expanded lineup of hardware products at its first in-person developer conference in three years.

Google announced three new smartphones and its first in-house smartwatch.

Google surprised fans of its smartphone lineup teasing two new flagship devices — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both expected to be released this fall.

Google also announced the Pixel 6a smartphone, a more affordable version of its Pixel 6 lineup released earlier this year, available in three colors July 21, 2022 — with a cost $449.

No shortage of Android smartwatches on the market, but now Google is planning to manufacture a new smartwatch of its own for the first time.

The company teased the much-hyped Pixel Watch, which will use Google’s WearOS operating system that’s compatible with Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Wallet.

For the fitness guru there’s an integration with Fitbit, which Google acquired in 2019, which will add several activity tracking and fitness features.

The Pixel Watch will be available in the fall, along with the Pixel 7 lineup.

Google also announced a new iteration of its bluetooth earbuds called the Pixel Buds Pro.

Available in four colors — orange, green, white and black — the new earbuds offer features such as active noise cancellation and spatial audio. The Pixel Buds Pro will cost $199 and release on July 21.

