Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Sources: Hyundai to set $7B US plant during Biden Asia visit

The Electrified GV70 will begin production at Hyundai's Montgomery, Alabama, plant in December...
The Electrified GV70 will begin production at Hyundai's Montgomery, Alabama, plant in December of 2022. Sources are also reporting the South Korean automaker is expected to soon announce it will build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia.(Hal Yeager | Alabama Governor's Office )
By JEFF AMY and AAMER MADHANI
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A U.S. official familiar with the project says South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group is expected to announce its plans next week to build a massive electric vehicle plant near Savannah, Georgia.

Hyundai is finalizing the anticipated announcement as Joe Biden is set to travel to South Korea next week for the first Asia visit of his presidency.

Georgia sources say Hyundai will invest more than $7 billion and hire as many as 8,500 employees.

The sources spoke anonymously, citing a lack of authorization to comment.

The announcement would come days before Georgia’s primary election with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp trying to fend off a challenge from ex-U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

JAMES LAVELLE WALLEY
A former Mississippi Gulf Coast paramedic pleads guilty to sexual assaults in ambulances
Honey bees at work in the Tyler Rose Garden Observation Hive
Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment
An inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, just outside Montgomery, was killed in an assault on...
Inmate killed after assault at Kilby prison
Protestors rally against an Alabama bill that prevents medical treatment to transgender youth....
Alabama outlaws gender-affirming medicines for trans kids