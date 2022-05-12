Advertise With Us
Steadham Drive shooting victim dies in hospital

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old man shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive has died, the Mobile Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said Mfundisi Mingo was found Tuesday evening near Bear Fork Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Mingo died at a local hospital.

FOX10 News is working to get more information on the shooter or a possible motive.

