Steadham Drive shooting victim dies in hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old man shot Tuesday on Steadham Drive has died, the Mobile Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said Mfundisi Mingo was found Tuesday evening near Bear Fork Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Mingo died at a local hospital.

FOX10 News is working to get more information on the shooter or a possible motive.

