USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute: National Women’s Health Week

National Women’s Health Week is a national effort by an alliance of government organizations to raise awareness about manageable steps women can take to improve their health. The focus is on the importance of incorporating simple preventive and positive health behaviors into everyday life. During National Women’s Health Week, women should discuss with their health care professionals which tests and screenings are right for them, when they should have them, and how often.

In the breast care field, Dr. Hunter will work with a multidisciplinary team of medical and radiation oncologists and plastic surgeons to create an individualized plan for patients.

It is Women’s Health Week, and Dr. Hunter wants to encourage women to stay on top of their annual mammograms. Breast cancer screenings and early detection saves lives.

It is recommended that women start self-breast exams beginning at age 25 and continue after they begin having annual mammograms starting at age 40. The American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging now recommends all women be evaluated for breast cancer risks no later than age 30 to review personal and family history and to complete a risk assessment. If breast cancer is found early, there are more treatment options and a better chance for survival. Women whose breast cancer is detected at an early stage have a 93% or higher survival rate in the first 5 years. If it has been more than a year since your last mammogram, be sure to schedule an appointment.

Dr. Hunter specializes in two different cosmetic techniques:

● Skin-Sparing Mastectomy

● Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy (NSM)

The USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute’s (MCI) mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative solutions to improve cancer outcomes. Every breakthrough they make is built on an advancement of knowledge through science.

For more information or to schedule a mammogram, call 251-415-1660 or visit usamci.com.

