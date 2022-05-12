Warrant issued for another suspect following a brawl at Gulf Shores Sportsplex

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - We have an update about a fight with police officers that happened last Friday in Gulf Shores during the state outdoor track and field championship.

Video shows a man later identified as Devin Wilson from Hoover lunging at officers and throwing punches after being tased.

Wilson and his mother were arrested. Now the search is on for another man.

Police say his name is John Allen Wilson, the man seen in this video rushing up the bleachers. He’s Devin Wilson’s father.

Gulf Shores police said John Wilson is wanted for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

In the video, you can see the officer pull out his taser after John Wilson rushed up the bleachers.

Officers restrained him as the fight continued with his son.

No one was seriously injured, and Lieutenant Jason Woodruff said officers only suffered a few scratches.

Devin Wilson is out of jail after posting bond the very next day.

---

