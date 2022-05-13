Church Yard Sale to benefit ‘Roads of Hope’

The Grove Community Church is looking forward to hosting a yard sale to benefit Roads of Hope. Lead Pastor Todd McGehee and Administrator Beckie Garlovo joined Chelsey and Joe on Studio10 with more details.

Yard Sale:

May 14th 7 am – 2 pm

2320 Schillinger Rd, Mobile, AL

Drop Off:

Monday, May 9th and Thursday, May 12th

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

www.thegrovecc.net

www.roadsofhope.org

