Church Yard Sale to benefit ‘Roads of Hope’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Grove Community Church is looking forward to hosting a yard sale to benefit Roads of Hope. Lead Pastor Todd McGehee and Administrator Beckie Garlovo joined Chelsey and Joe on Studio10 with more details.

Yard Sale:

May 14th 7 am – 2 pm

2320 Schillinger Rd, Mobile, AL

Drop Off:

Monday, May 9th and Thursday, May 12th

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

www.thegrovecc.net

www.roadsofhope.org

