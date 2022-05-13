Advertise With Us
Milton man injured in April crash near Atmore dies in Pensacola hospital

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Milton, Fla., man critically injured last month in a motorcycle crash near Atmore, Ala., has died, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday.

Stephen K. Lodge, 52, died May 4 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla.

The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. April 23 when the 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and overturned on Cowpen Creek Road about half a mile north of the Atmore city limits in Escambia County, authorities said.

Troopers with ALEA continue to investigate the crash.

---

