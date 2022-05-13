Mobile man arrested after Wednesday night pursuit

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old man is behind bars after leading Mobile police on a chase Wednesday.

Samuel Lee Gallery of Mobile sped away from officers, around 9 p.m. Wednesday after they tried to pull him over on Cottrell Street near Ann Street. According to MPD, Gallery eventually stopped on his own near Palmetto Street where officers arrested him.

Gallery is charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a permit.

A bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.