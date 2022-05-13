Advertise With Us
Mobile man arrested after Wednesday night pursuit

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 35-year-old man is behind bars after leading Mobile police on a chase Wednesday.

Samuel Lee Gallery of Mobile sped away from officers, around 9 p.m. Wednesday after they tried to pull him over on Cottrell Street near Ann Street. According to MPD, Gallery eventually stopped on his own near Palmetto Street where officers arrested him.

Gallery is charged with reckless endangerment, attempting to elude and carrying a pistol without a permit.

A bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

