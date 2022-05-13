Advertise With Us
MPD: Man with burglary tools found in box truck behind Best Buy

Robert Jeffrey Gornto
Robert Jeffrey Gornto(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man faces several charges after police say he was caught inside a box truck without permission Thursday afternoon behind Best Buy, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the Best Buy store in McGowin Park shopping center shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in reference to a burglar alarm.

Robert Jeffrey Gornto, 29, was found wearing a headlamp inside a box truck parked behind the business. He did not have permission to be inside the vehicle, MPD said. Gornto was in possession of burglary tools, according to authorities.

Gornto is charged with possession of burglary tools and breaking and entering.

