MPD: Man with burglary tools found in box truck behind Best Buy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man faces several charges after police say he was caught inside a box truck without permission Thursday afternoon behind Best Buy, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to the Best Buy store in McGowin Park shopping center shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday in reference to a burglar alarm.

Robert Jeffrey Gornto, 29, was found wearing a headlamp inside a box truck parked behind the business. He did not have permission to be inside the vehicle, MPD said. Gornto was in possession of burglary tools, according to authorities.

Gornto is charged with possession of burglary tools and breaking and entering.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.