Police chase ends with crash into fire hydrant

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A driver running from Mobile police lost control of his car and crashed into a fire hydrant on Thursday.

The impact caused water to gush out all over Washington Place. Officers caught the driver a few blocks away on Lexington Street.

Investigators did not release his name.

