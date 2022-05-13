Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Legacy Flight Academy

Eric joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to preview what is coming up on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric focuses on the next generation of general aviation pilots this Saturday morning at 9. He speaks with folks from Legacy Flight Academy which was developed from the foundation created by the legendary Tuskegee Airmen.

LFA conducts programs across the nation for youth, showcasing STEM and aerospace career opportunities.

For more information, watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

