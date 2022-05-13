Advertise With Us
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Legacy Flight Academy

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Eric joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 to preview what is coming up on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric focuses on the next generation of general aviation pilots this Saturday morning at 9. He speaks with folks from Legacy Flight Academy which was developed from the foundation created by the legendary Tuskegee Airmen.

LFA conducts programs across the nation for youth, showcasing STEM and aerospace career opportunities.

For more information, watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

Culler Beauty Self Adjusting Foundation
Church Yard Sale to benefit ‘Roads of Hope’
River Rounds Songwriters Fest 2022
Taqueria Mexico: Tex-Mex Sampler, Poblano Relleno & Enchiladas Texanas