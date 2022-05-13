Prichard murder suspect tracked near Mexico border before being captured in Nevada

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -We have new information on what led to the capture of Prichard murder suspect Murice Sashington.

Sashington fled the area after allegedly killing Quincy Kemp and shooting his ex-wife Shanda Avery on Christmas Eve.

Prichard police tracked him down in Nevada where Las Vegas police found him living in his car.

Detective Jason Hadaway told FOX10 that Sashington made stops in several states. And at one point he was even close to the Mexico border.

“He was actually maybe two days before I found him in Nevada, on the California Mexico border,” Detective Hadaway said.

Detective Hadaway has investigated this horrific case since Christmas Eve. He said with the help of phone tracking technology, they were able to track Sashington down last week.

But not before he made stops in Washington County and Miami. But Hadaway also learned that Sashington made a stop in Gulfport.

“He was there at one time. He was actually a month ahead of me. But I found out from employees over there that he was in fact actually over there working,” Hadaway said.

27 hours away, Sashington appeared in a Clark County courtroom Thursday morning for a hearing where he initially fought extradition.

“They explained to him that it basically takes up to 90 days to get a Governor’s warrant from Alabama to Nevada or any other state. That’s basically just prolonging it. When they told him that, he pretty much waived his extradition,” Hadaway said.

Bringing Shanda Avery and the family of Quincy Kemp one step closer to getting closure.

Now that extradition has been waived, the next step will be for Prichard police to travel to Nevada to pick Sashington up.

