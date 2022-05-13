Primary election sample ballots for Alabama counties in FOX10 viewing area

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here’s a look at the sample ballots for each Alabama county in the FOX10 viewing area ahead of the primary election on May 24.

As well, every county’s sample ballot from across the state is available on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.

Baldwin County Democratic Ballot

Baldwin County Republican Ballot

Clarke County Democratic Ballot

Clarke County Republican Ballot

Conecuh County Democratic Ballot

Conecuh County Republican Ballot

Escambia County Democratic Ballot

Escambia County Republican Ballot

Mobile County Democratic Ballot

Mobile County Republican Ballot

Monroe County Democratic Ballot

Monroe County Republican Ballot

Washington County Democratic Ballot

Washington County Republican Ballot

---

