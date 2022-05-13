Primary election sample ballots for Alabama counties in FOX10 viewing area
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here’s a look at the sample ballots for each Alabama county in the FOX10 viewing area ahead of the primary election on May 24.
As well, every county’s sample ballot from across the state is available on the Alabama Secretary of State’s website.
Baldwin County Democratic Ballot
Baldwin County Republican Ballot
Clarke County Democratic Ballot
Clarke County Republican Ballot
Conecuh County Democratic Ballot
Conecuh County Republican Ballot
Escambia County Democratic Ballot
Escambia County Republican Ballot
Mobile County Democratic Ballot
Mobile County Republican Ballot
Monroe County Democratic Ballot
Monroe County Republican Ballot
Washington County Democratic Ballot
Washington County Republican Ballot
---
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.