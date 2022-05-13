River Rounds Songwriters Fest 2022

The following information was provided by event organizers:

The RiverPub is hosting their River Rounds Songwriter’s Festival May 15th at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 and 100% of that will go to the artists.

The VFW Bay Minette Post will be fundraising throughout the day. Shotgun BBQ (Ed & Angela), Shelley Patterson of C-Shelz Photography, and Amanda Purvis with Blackwell Realty Inc will be on site all day.

Jim Pennington of The Peoples Room of Mobile is sponsoring the fest.

Braided River Brewing Co. is the RRSWF Official Beer™️.

Perdido Vineyards is hosting a wine tasting (free samples)

USA Made RRSWF T Shirts

Brad Lawley has scheduled a full-day of music fest fun with 32 artists.

