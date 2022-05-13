Advertise With Us
Scattered storms may appear later

By Michael White
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a mild start to the day with dry weather in place for now, but a few scattered storms could make a return appearance before the day is over. We are starting off in the mid 60s this morning, but most will be in the upper 80s later this afternoon with a Partly Cloudy sky. A few scattered storms will pop up again today with 30% coverage expected. We could see slightly better odds for rain and storms on Saturday so keep an eye on the sky if you have outdoor plans. Downpours of heavy rain and lightning will be possible, but nothing that will last all day and most will appear in the afternoons/evenings. We go drier and hotter next week with the humidity cranking up.

