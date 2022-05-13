Scattered weekend storms expected

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We will see the potential for isolated storms through late evening tonight. The storms are more likely along the Interstate 10 corridor.

Rain chances are on the rise for the first part of the weekend. Chances are now 50% Saturday. We go back to 30% Sunday and things turn drier and hotter next week.

Daytime highs are getting into the upper 80s most every day and that trend continues into Sunday. The nights are still fairly comfortable. Lows will generally stay in the middle 60s into the weekend. Daytime highs next week will be in the lower 90s. Summerlike heat will be building in, along with humid nights.

The rip current risk remains low at our local beaches.

