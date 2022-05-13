School counselor killed by ex-husband in apparent murder-suicide, authorities say
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska are investigating a deadly shooting where a school counselor was killed, reportedly by her ex-husband.
KNOP reports the Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies were called earlier this week to a home to investigate a possible homicide.
Authorities said the body of Angie Miller, 45, was found in the home, and they identified her ex-husband Ryan Miller, 47, as a primary person of interest.
Investigators later learned of a location where Ryan Miller often went and reported troopers located his body in a pasture with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Angie Miller was a school counselor at North Park Elementary School and a mother to three children.
The Nebraska State Patrol reports the shooting remains under investigation and urged anyone with further information to call 308-535-8270.
