Sweet Grown Alabama connecting locals with AL farmers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From inflation to high gas prices -- Alabama farmers continue to face never before seen challenges. If there ever was a time to shop local – the time is now. That’s the message they were driving home in Baldwin County.

As the sun set Thursday night in Robertsdale – farmers from across the state were answering the dinner call – at the 2nd annual Sweet Home Alabama Farm to Table Dinner.

From the main course to dessert -- they were serving up a locally grown menu. It’s a labor of love from the farmers who care.

“It’s got to be in your heart. You have gotta love farming,” said Terry Landry, Bayou Pecan Co. in Bayou La Batre.

Landry is a member of the Alabama Pecan Growers Association and is all about giving customers a reason to return.

“”I’m going to make sure my customer gets the very best product I can give to them. It’s going to be the freshest and the best tasting and everybody that samples -- says these are so good -- and I’m proud -- all of the farmers we are proud of what we do,” explained Landry.

Non-profit “Sweet Grown Alabama” is showing Alabama farmers some love – by connecting them with locals.

“We have the best of the best in Alabama - from produce to pecans, to meat products. You can visit our searchable online database at sweetgrownalabama.org and type in your ZIP code or product you are looking to find and see a collection of local products near you,” explained Ellie Watson, Sweet Grown Alabama Director.

“I would encourage people to try and support their local farmers. They’re out there -- we’ve got an easy way to find them. It’s not the much trouble and it’s really a lot of fun,” said Rick Pate, Alabama Agriculture Commissioner.

Highlighting what Alabama does very well – it does not get much fresher than this – don’t just take my word for it.

“The cucumber salad is so good... it is awesome! LEE: Fresh? -- Fresh, crispy... fresh -- just the right amount of vinegar,” said one guest.

“It’s all good... I can’t just pick one. It’s so good,” said another guest.

For more on how to connect with local farmers in your area – click here.

Meanwhile, the host of the event – Waters Edge in Robertsdale (24120 Fountain Street)– so much southern hospitality. They have an event this Saturday, May 14th. All you can eat boiled crawfish and gumbo -- $25 at the gate – from 5pm to 10pm.

