Taqueria Mexico: Tex-Mex Sampler, Poblano Relleno & Enchiladas Texanas

Studio 10′s Joe Emer is back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try three delicious dishes!

The Tex-Mex Sampler is an appetizer featuring a variety of menu favorites. Poblano Relleno is a poblano pepper with steak or grilled chicken in a red sauce, served with rice and beans. Enchiladas Texanas is another specialty dish, featuring cheese enchiladas topped with steak and cheese dip, served with rice, beans, and salad.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

TAQUERIA MEXICO

3733 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL

(251) 414-4496

taqueriamexicomobile.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.