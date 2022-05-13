Advertise With Us
Taqueria Mexico: Tex-Mex Sampler, Poblano Relleno & Enchiladas Texanas

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT
Studio 10′s Joe Emer is back at Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try three delicious dishes!

The Tex-Mex Sampler is an appetizer featuring a variety of menu favorites. Poblano Relleno is a poblano pepper with steak or grilled chicken in a red sauce, served with rice and beans. Enchiladas Texanas is another specialty dish, featuring cheese enchiladas topped with steak and cheese dip, served with rice, beans, and salad.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

