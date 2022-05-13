Two arrests made related to Loxley homicide investigation

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) released new details Thursday, May 12, 2022 on an ongoing Loxley homicide investigation. Investigators said an earlier argument, also involving a gun may have led to the shooting later in the day, and two arrests have been made.

Until now, information has been limited since Tomeca Richardson was shot to death in the Loxley Heights neighborhood Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Investigators said an argument broke out two hours prior to the shooting between two other women. During that argument, deputies said 20-year-old, Destiny Tate pistol-whipped the other woman, sending her to the hospital.

Fast-forward two hours. Investigators said it was around 7 p.m. when another argument broke out. During the dispute, deputies said 52-year-old Shawndra Davis pulled out a handgun and shot a man in the hand. He had to be taken to the hospital.

Shawndra Davis is charged with assault 2nd for allegedly shooting a man in the hand and is the prime suspect in the shooting death of Tomeca Richardson (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

“Ms. Davis was identified as the shooter,” said Lt. Andre Reid, Commander of the Baldwin County MCU. “Obviously, he sustained some significant injuries from that and actually, I think he has to have multiple surgeries to repair that hand, so she was also charged with assault in the second degree.”

Deputies said there were several shots fired by more than one gun and it was during this exchange that Tomeca Richardson was hit once in the torso, killing her. MCU investigators said Davis is the prime suspect in the shooting death but there are still too many loose ends to bring a murder charge.

“We are probably going to have to wait on some results to come back from the lab. Some of the evidence we’ve collected, both from autopsy and also from out there on the scene. We’ve conducted a search warrant at a residence where we recovered some evidence. We’d like to have some time to submit all that evidence, get it analyzed, review that and then move forward with some potential charges,” Reid explained.

Destiny Tate was charged with assault and has since bonded out of the Baldwin County Jail. Shawndra Davis has also been charged with assault and is currently being held on NO BOND.

Lieutenant Reid said all parties involved in the incident are cooperating with the investigation. He said there is another scenario where there wouldn’t be a murder charge at this point. That would be if MCU decides to turn the evidence over to the Grand Jury for review. It would then be up to the Grand Jury to decide if a murder indictment is warranted.

