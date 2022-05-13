Advertise With Us
Woman accused of leading trooper on chase with drugs in car

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A bond hearing is scheduled Friday for a 20-year-old woman accused of leading a state trooper on a chase with drugs in her car Wednesday.

Megan Victoria Cosgrove is charged with reckless driving, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to investigators, the chase began on Three Notch Road after the trooper saw Cosgrove speeding then passing another car in a no-passing zone. Authorities said she eventually pulled over and she was taken into custody.

---

