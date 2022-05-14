Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-Off makes pandemic comeback

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re a steak lover – the Eastern Shore was the place to be Friday night. The Fairhope Rotary’s 16th Annual Steak Off – making a return for the first time in three years because of the pandemic.

Long before the grills were fired up – prep work was underway.

“Right now I’m just tenderizing the meat… then we’ll baste it with our secret ingredient… ahh can’t tell you that,” said Bob Worch, Jubilee Shores United Methodist Church.

Nearly 50 teams were trying to edge out the competition for the title – with their own tricks.

“The holy grail of steaks right here. Forget all of these other folks – they’re lovely – pretenders. They put steak on the grill – but this is where it is happening,” said one team.

“We cooked all of our steaks ahead of time – I sous-vide them to an exact 130 degrees. So all of them are the exact same temperature. We chilled them out and are now cooking them on the flat top getting a nice little crust on them – put them in a compound butter and serve them like that. It’s a little different than most people are doing it,” explained Scott Palmer, Jimmy Stocks Custom Woodworks.

“We had some fresh bones on the grill… and we just scraped them and made a homemade butter. And we are going to take little dollops on steaks as soon as we take off the grill,” said Chris Mosely, Mosley’s Meat Market in Daphne.

A lot of rookies participated in this year’s event -- hoping the first time’s the charm.

“We pulled out some of the stops – with special rub with the steak. We just really like the Rotary and giving back to the local community. So that’s why we wanted to be a part of this event,” said Matt Hollis, Waters Edge Realty.

Meanwhile, the defending grand champions from the last time the event was held -- C. Roberds General Contractors – was looking to reel in the competition in with a selfie-chair.

“So hopefully that will attract them over here and they’ll have a good time while they try some great steak,” said Jennifer & Cain Roberds.

The moment of truth -- arrived when the tasting began.

“How are you? – That was pretty good. Good steak,” said one lady.

“Lee: How is it? -- Oh my God… it’s delicious! Thank you very much,” said one lady.

Winners:

People’s Choice Award: Fairhope Sunset Rotary

Grand Champion: Luckie Insurance

Best Side Dish: Luckie Insurance

Best Booth: Luckie Insurance

Fairhope Rotary sold more than 2,000 tickets and raised more than $115,000 to help with local charities.

