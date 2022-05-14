Gang of car burglars targeting two Theodore subdivisions, caught on camera

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - These thieves weren’t busting windows. They were simply pulling on car door handles, and if it was unlocked, they were in.

A group of three was caught on camera walking up to a house on Woodside Drive in Theodore, trying their luck at unlocked cars. Bingo, they hit the jackpot and began rummaging.

“That scares me to death,” said Ann Parkhurst, resident. “We have security cameras, but people will come and do anything to you, and I don’t want anybody breaking into the house.”

There was more surveillance video from the same night, taken just down the street. Neighbors throughout the Woodside and Barnes Crossing subdivisions said it seemed like these thieves tried every driveway.

“They went in my truck,” said LeJuan Woodard, resident. “They went in somebody’s car down there. They just went all the way through this subdivision and went in the other subdivision.”

Woodard showed FOX 10 the ransacked belongings inside his truck. He’s lived in Barnes Crossing for more than a decade, and he’s baffled this happened to him.

“I was just blown away,” said Woodard. “I’m like, man, what the heck. Like I said 15 years, this year will be 16 years, nobody ever stole anything, ever, no break-ins, no anything.”

Parkhurst was also shaken up.

“We’ve worked for what we got, what little we have, and I don’t want someone to just come in and take it,” she said.

Residents now think twice before leaving their cars unlocked.

“Whoever’s doors was unlocked, that’s who they went in, and I got caught slipping with my doors unlocked,” said Woodard.

After talking to many neighbors, they said oddly enough money wasn’t stolen and even air pods were left behind, but what was taken were firearms.

Contact Mobile Police with any information.

