Hot & humid with a few storms…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

A few storms will be around through the weekend. They won’t be widespread, but if you run into one it will likely be briefly heavy with a lot of lightning. Rain chances are around 30% both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Outside of an isolated rain chance, the beach forecast looks great! Rip current risk stays low through the weekend and water temperatures are mild.

This upcoming week looks hot and dry. Highs will be in the low 90s most days with only isolated storms possible. Heat index values will be climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s as well. Stay cool!

