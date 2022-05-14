Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Hot & humid with a few storms…

By Matt Barrentine
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

A few storms will be around through the weekend. They won’t be widespread, but if you run into one it will likely be briefly heavy with a lot of lightning. Rain chances are around 30% both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Outside of an isolated rain chance, the beach forecast looks great! Rip current risk stays low through the weekend and water temperatures are mild.

This upcoming week looks hot and dry. Highs will be in the low 90s most days with only isolated storms possible. Heat index values will be climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s as well. Stay cool!

Have a great weekend!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Outlook
Weather Outlook for Saturday morning May 14, 2022
Scattered weekend storms, Friday evening forecast May 13, 2022
Scattered weekend storms expected
Scattered weekend storms, Friday evening forecast May 13, 2022
Scattered weekend storms, Friday evening forecast May 13, 2022
Midmorning Weather Update for Friday May 13, 2022
Scattered storms may appear before day ends