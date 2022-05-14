Man tased after fighting Mobile Police officers following a car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A drastic turn of events Thursday afternoon, after a multi-car crash sent four people to the hospital.

But one of those four will be going to jail.

A witness captured wild video of a man getting tased by Mobile Police following the car wreck.

It happened on University Boulevard near Cottage Hill Road.

As first responders tried getting the man in the back of an ambulance, he didn’t want to go and took several swings at officers.

Mobile Police then tased the man two times to get him down, as he shouted “I don’t die” multiple times.

Kevin Thomas was one of the drivers involved in the crash.

He says he immediately pulled out his phone when he noticed the man acting strange.

“They were trying to get him on the gurney to get him on to the ambulance he started getting combative,” Thomas said. “I decided to pull out my phone because I’d rather everybody have the truth of what’s really going on.”

Thomas says his truck was side-swiped during the accident.

He says he’s happy he was one of the few not injured, but says those officers didn’t deserve to be attacked. One female officer even taking a punch.

“No, she was tough. She went back at him. So you know she tased the mess out of him two times,” Thomas said. “He deserved every bit of it though, he fell like a fish out of water.”

Mobile Police say the man who attacked the officers was under the influence of something and that charges are coming once he gets out of the hospital.

