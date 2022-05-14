Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MPD investigating Saturday afternoon stabbing on Morningside Drive

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a stabbing that happened early this afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of an assault on Morningside Drive around 1 p.m. found a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Less than 1 year left until Alabama STAR ID deadline
Less than 1 year left until Alabama STAR ID deadline
Congressman Jerry Carl says baby formula shortage hits close to home
Congressman Jerry Carl says baby formula shortage hits close to home
Attorney for Gulf Shores man indicted with former Clarke County sheriff says charges based on ‘technicalities’
Daphne Sports Complex's splash pad grand opening set Saturday
Splash pad grand opening Saturday at Daphne Sports Complex