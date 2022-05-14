MPD investigating Saturday afternoon stabbing on Morningside Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a stabbing that happened early this afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of an assault on Morningside Drive around 1 p.m. found a man suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

