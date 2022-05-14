Advertise With Us
Splash pad grand opening Saturday at Daphne Sports Complex

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Sports Complex’s latest feature is set to open at 10 a.m. Saturday, just in time for the summer heat.

Kids and kids at heart can enjoy a new splash pad. Located near the entrance to the sports complex, the splash pad includes pavilions to give the play areas some shade. It also has water cannons and aerial buckets which fill with water before tipping over to drench whoever’s below.

The sports complex is located at 7060 Park Dr.

