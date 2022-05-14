Thousands gather in Mobile to see 2021 World Series trophy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Braves fans lined up to get up close and personal with the 2021 World Series trophy. The event drawing thousands Friday afternoon at Cooper Riverside Park.

And for fans that we talked too; this is an experience that they’ll never forget.

“We don’t have a pro team, but these pro teams represent us because they’re the closest to us,” James Jackson said.

Jackson was one of those fans. He believes moments like this are important to the city.

“I’m just glad that they came down here and brought the trophy. With this being the home of Hank Aaron, it’s a great experience. A lot of people taking advantage of the trophy being here in the city of Mobile,” Jackson said.

The event bringing Mobile fans closer to their baseball heroes by standing near the same trophy they raised last November.

“When they said the trophy was coming down here, I was very excited man. 10 years ago, they brought the Saints trophy down here. I’m just glad that they consider Mobile relevant when it comes to championships being won in our region,” Jackson said.

And for this baseball family, it was an opportunity they couldn’t pass up.

“This is great. We love the Braves. I’ve been following them for years and years. And we were actually at the National League pennant game where they won. So we experienced that together”.

“It just feels great. The Braves are the best”.

There was so much more to do after getting a photo with the trophy. Fans could buy merchandise and baseball cards. And they could even take a photo with a painting and statue of Hank Aaron.

---

