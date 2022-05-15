Crowds turn out for crawfish, music and fellowship in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A little rain didn’t stop the show as folks gathered at Waters Edge in Robertsdale for a crawfish boil.

For $25 dollars at the gate, attendees could start peeling and eating the more than 1,000 pounds of crawfish boiled for the event. Also available were three types of gumbo and, of course, a little something to drink and live music to go along with the food, fellowship and fun.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.