Demonstrators in Mobile take part in Abortion Rights Day of Action

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Abortion rights advocates were marching in cities across the country Saturday, including here in the Port City. The demonstrations trying to protect abortion rights and persuade the Supreme Court not to reverse the 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

“When our rights are under attack -- what do we do? -- Stand up -- fight back,” -- yelled demonstrators.

The Mobile Women’s March -- organizing the march in the streets of downtown Mobile.

“Our bodies ... Our choice! Our bodies -- our choice!”

Abortion rights at the forefront of their march following leaked documents showing the Supreme Court has the votes to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I’m here today because we don’t need to turn the clock back 50 years,” said one woman.

Similar demonstrations taking place across the country as part of “Abortion Rights Day of Action.”

“It does effect our life and it should be our choice,” said one woman.

“I’m so excited to be here today -- a ton of people showed up. We’re here for women’s rights. Abortion is healthcare -- we need these services,” said one woman.

“We live in a country that would not routinely support legislation naturally reduce abortion rates and I am pro-choice because I’m pro-life,” said Logan Breland.

And the fight to overturn it is just as strong. The GOP is claiming victory following a failed attempt by Senate democrats to pass legislation protecting abortion rights.

“So I’m glad. Glad the Senate will vote today. We will stand with the American people, stand with innocent life and block the Democrats’ extreme bill,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Minority Leader.

“I support sending the issue back to the states, and let’s have a public debate in which people, not just politicians, can participate, and let’s give the states a shot,” said Sen. John Kennedy, (R) Louisiana.

Marching from Government Plaza to the Federal Courthouse, locals say they’ll continue stand up and fight for what they believe.

“Something needs to happen for that to be done. And I don’t know if it’s me sitting out here for five hours a day for the rest of my life. But I will do that if that’s what it takes,” said one woman.

“It’s crazy to see this many people coming together in Mobile because I would have never thought. But I feel bad saying it but in Alabama -- that are more pro-choice. But this is great. I feel so good,” said one woman.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, there are currently 16 states that protect abortion access under state law. Alabama is not one of those states.

