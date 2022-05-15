Habitat for Humanity helps Mobile Veteran’s dream of being a homeowner come true

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Habit for humanity kicked off day one of building a brand new home for a local veteran on Saturday.

It’s something that U.S Air Force veteran, Keith McCall always dreamed of having: a home to call his own.

“it’s a big deal having a home of your own,” said McCall.

After getting out of the Air Force, Keith said he tried to get the help he needed to buy a home, but never had any luck, and ended up homeless.

“It’s remarkable, one never can experience not having a home until they’ve been homeless,” said McCall, “and when I found out I had the opportunity to never be homeless again, I started a journey to become a homeowner.”

It wasn’t until the help of Habitat for Humanity Southwest Alabama, Keith’s hard work helping to build homes, and most importantly keeping faith, that his dream of being a homeowner would finally come true.

“It wouldn’t be possible without having the faith that I believe that it could. I think it was my grandma that used to always tell me that if I can conceive with my brain and believe it in my heart, I would achieve it and bring it into reality, those things hold true,” said McCall.

Fourteen volunteers with Habitat for Humanity hammered away, beginning the first phase of building Keith’s future home.

“We’re building all the wall tees, and getting everything lined up, we’re building door jams, rough opening for doors,” said Vincent Jackson, the construction supervisor.

Jackson has spent a lot of time working closely with Keith on many projects and said after Keith racked up 300 hours helping to build other people’s homes, he’s more than deserving of owning his own.

“Generally when someone does sweat equity with me, I know them very well like a friend or a family member by the end of it because I spend so much time with somebody,” said Jackson.

Keith has a 13-year-old son and says this house will help him give his son a good life. McCall said he can’t thank Habitat for Humanity enough for this opportunity.

“When you have help from remarkable people that wanted to give up their heart, their time, and their own sweat to help you accomplish something man, I am humbled by this experience I truly am,” said McCall.

Habitat for Humanity is confident that they will finish building McCall’s home in 12 weeks.

