Hot & humid with scattered storms for Sunday…

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Scattered storms will be around through Sunday. If you run into one it will likely be briefly heavy with a lot of lightning and possibly some hail. Rain chances are around 50%-60%. Highs will be near 90.

If you can avoid the scattered storms, the beach forecast looks great! Rip current risk stays low and water temperatures are mild. Just remember, if one of those storms does find you get off the beach quickly!

This upcoming week looks hot and dry. Highs will be in the low 90s most days with only isolated storms possible. Heat index values will be climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s as well. Stay cool!

Have a great Sunday!

