Inaugural Ballin on Belrose event in Daphne benefits Baller Dream Foundation

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of folks were on hand at it in Old Towne Daphne Saturday morning to take a stab at “climbing” Mt. Everest during the Ballin on Belrose event on Belrose Avenue.

Participants took part a 21-length walk challenge totally 10.5 miles – the height of Mt. Everest. Proceeds from the event benefit the Baller Dream Foundation.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon served as emcee of the event.

“We are so blessed to be here today -- the support and engagement by the community for the Baller Dream Foundation has been awesome,” said Frank Deblasi, who founded the organization. “Baller Dream provides major gifts and experiences to those battling cancer -- but instead of calling them patients we call them ballers -- a modern day term for someone doing well, feeling well, and in control.”

Following the climb, there was a block party at Mancie’s to celebrate the inaugural event.

