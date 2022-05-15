Multiple shots fired near Bienville Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police respond to downtown after shots were fired near Bienville Square.

It happened Saturday around 10 p.m. Witnesses tell FOX 10 News they heard multiple shots fired.

MPD had several officers on scene, including mounted patrol.

Based on the scene and what witnesses tell us – it does not appear as though anyone was shot.

We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and will pass along any updates.

---

