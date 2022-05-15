Advertise With Us
Multiple shots fired near Bienville Square

It happened Saturday around 10 p.m. Witnesses tell FOX 10 News they heard multiple shots fired.
By Lee Peck
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police respond to downtown after shots were fired near Bienville Square.

MPD had several officers on scene, including mounted patrol.

Based on the scene and what witnesses tell us – it does not appear as though anyone was shot.

We’ve reached out to Mobile Police and will pass along any updates.

