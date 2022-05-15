Advertise With Us
Shots fired in Bienville Square as teen boys fight over girl

Mobile Police said a 13-year-old boy opened fire in Bienville Square late Saturday night.
By Lee Peck
May. 14, 2022
According to MPD investigators, the boy went to the park to fight another boy “for the affections of a girl.”

During that fight, police said shots were fired and one person was hit in the arm. He was taken to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital by a witness for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have not made an arrest yet.

