Shots fired in Bienville Square as teen boys fight over girl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a 13-year-old boy opened fire in Bienville Square late Saturday night.

According to MPD investigators, the boy went to the park to fight another boy “for the affections of a girl.”

During that fight, police said shots were fired and one person was hit in the arm. He was taken to USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital by a witness for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have not made an arrest yet.

