Teams from around the South converge on Spanish Fort for Grillin’ at the Fort competition

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Teams from throughout the South competed for bragging rights Saturday as Grillin’ at the Fort got underway took Fort Park in Spanish Fort.

Eventgoers had the chance to sample food ranging tom ribeye to shrimp to even kids’ steak.

Competitors told FOX10 it’s awesome cooking in south Alabama!

“We love cooking in Alabama, of course, it’s a great place to cook any chance we get down here,” said John Lindsey of All “Q’ued” Up. “We love it.”

Ronald Burns of Hotty Totty BBQ said, “Well, it’s the competition. I love to compete. Uh, we have our own products, sauces and seasonings that we promote.”

The event also featured local vendors showcasing and selling their products along with arts and crafts and other specialty foods.

---

