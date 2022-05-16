Alabama’s Gubernatorial candidate profiles: Donald Trent Jones

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Donald Trent Jones says his campaign is focused on consciousness and mindfulness.

“I think I would like Alabama to think of me as their yoga advocate,” he said, adding that he wants to bring more awareness about the benefits of yoga to the state.

“The greatest resource in Alabama are the people, and when the people are healthy, the state’s healthy,” Jones said.

He believes an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, but that during the pandemic Alabamians should be responsible for their own health decisions.

“Healthy eating, drinking plenty of water, being mindful about the exercise that we do every day, that is going to extend way further than any government mandates or anything that we could legislate into place for Alabama,” said Jones.

During the 2021 legislative session, Jones was a part of the push to lift the ban on yoga in schools. Now he wants to take this a step further to help improve Alabama’s education system.

“Not only does it help with behavioral issues, it helps with focus and concentration, it allows the students to reach a state of mind of tranquility, which is definitely going to improve performance,” said Jones.

Jones also supports expanding Medicaid, legal immigration, and decriminalizing marijuana, with mindful thinking and yoga being a big part of his ideas for Alabama.

