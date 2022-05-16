Convicted murderer back in custody after escaping from Mobile Community Work Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nearly 18 hours after busting out of an Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Mobile, 31-year-old Jeffrey Strugg is back in custody.

The convicted murderer serving time for the 2007 killing of a teen in Dallas County. Strugg was sentenced to 29 years after pleading guilty.

“He got into an altercation with a 15-year-old Selma High student and they were at an apartment complex and he shot him while the fight was going on,” said Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Jackson says Strugg is a dangerous felon and a Mobile Community Work Center which allows inmates to work jobs off-site unsupervised is not a place Strugg should have been.

“When you start letting murderers go to work and relax and they got a whole bunch more time to serve over 10 more years to serve then that’s a concern and something has to change,” Jackson said.

Jackson believes you can take reform too far and work centers should not be used for murderers or rapists with years left on their sentences.

“When they start acting right in prison somebody starts believing hey we can get this space out of the way and give it to somebody else and give this person the work release program because they’re going to act right, but those folks don’t,” he said.

While Strugg has been caught, John Nord is still concerned it even happened. Sitting on his front porch he wondered why Strugg was even here in the first place.

“He’s dangerous,” he said. “He might kill somebody else.”

The Alabama Department of Corrections says after hours on the run, Strugg surrendered.

“These work release programs can be very good programs as long as they’re not putting murderers and rapists there,” Jackson said.

It is unclear why Strugg a convicted murderer with more than a decade left to serve was at this facility or why he was considered low risk.

FOX10 News reached out to the Department of Corrections, but they have not returned our calls or emails.

Strugg will likely face more time for this escape.

