Convicted murderer escapes from facility in Mobile

Jeffery Strugg
Jeffery Strugg(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A convicted murderer has escaped from a facility in Mobile.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Jeffery Strugg, 31, escaped at about 5:25 p.m. Sunday from the Mobile Community Based Facility.

Strugg is 5-foot-6 and weighs 164 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, notify local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Strugg was sentenced to 29 years in 2009 for a murder that occurred in Dallas County.

