Expect warmer and drier conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was another warm day today across the Gulf Coast, with many areas continuing to see above-average temperatures. Afternoon highs maxed out in the lower to mid-90s in many places, with the coastal spots continuing to stay in the mid- to upper 80s.

We will start to see some pop-up showers and thunderstorms develop as well. Best timing is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Overnight, lows will drop into the mid- to upper 60s with skies staying mostly clear.

For your Tuesday, daytime highs will run near average, with many places seeing daytime highs in the upper 80s and the lower 90s. Sunshine will be in abundance tomorrow.

Heading into the rest of the week, warm temperatures and sunny conditions will continue.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast as we approach closer to the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories for the season yesterday, and no tropical development is expected for the next five days.

Have a great evening!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.