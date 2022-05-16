Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Law enforcement memorial service to honor officers who died in 2021

(MGN ONLINE)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During National Police Week, local law enforcement personnel who died in 2021 will be remembered and honored in a Law Enforcement Memorial Service. The public is invited to attend the service on Thursday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m. It will take place at Public Safety Memorial Park, 2301 Airport Blvd.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown will deliver the memorial message.

Those to be remembered and honored at the service are:

William “Bill” Thompson Sr., Chaplain, Mobile Police Department

Wesley “Wes” K. Sansing, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Johnny L. Thompson, Retired, Mobile Police Department

John W. Hicks, Chaplain, Mobile Police Department

Thomas C. Ernest, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Michael A. Shavers, Retired, Mobile Police Department

William “Bill” Mingus, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Julie G. Thomas, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Tommy Wayne Cheatham, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Alvin Leo Abbett, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Oscar Davis Kyles, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

James “Jim” Young, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Larry Lavender, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Patrick Pyle, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Clarence Washington, Active, Alabama Port Authority

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
Jeffery Strugg
Convicted murderer escapes from facility in Mobile
A West Alabama family is grieving after their loved one was killed in Buffalo
West Alabama family grieving after loved one killed in Buffalo, New York mass shooting
We love sharing the stories of World War II veterans. We are honoring the life of Dale...
Patriot Guard stepping in as pallbearers at WWII veteran’s funeral