Law enforcement memorial service to honor officers who died in 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During National Police Week, local law enforcement personnel who died in 2021 will be remembered and honored in a Law Enforcement Memorial Service. The public is invited to attend the service on Thursday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m. It will take place at Public Safety Memorial Park, 2301 Airport Blvd.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown will deliver the memorial message.

Those to be remembered and honored at the service are:

William “Bill” Thompson Sr., Chaplain, Mobile Police Department

Wesley “Wes” K. Sansing, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Johnny L. Thompson, Retired, Mobile Police Department

John W. Hicks, Chaplain, Mobile Police Department

Thomas C. Ernest, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Michael A. Shavers, Retired, Mobile Police Department

William “Bill” Mingus, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Julie G. Thomas, Retired, Mobile Police Department

Tommy Wayne Cheatham, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Alvin Leo Abbett, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

Oscar Davis Kyles, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

James “Jim” Young, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Larry Lavender, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Patrick Pyle, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

Clarence Washington, Active, Alabama Port Authority

