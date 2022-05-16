Law enforcement memorial service to honor officers who died in 2021
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - During National Police Week, local law enforcement personnel who died in 2021 will be remembered and honored in a Law Enforcement Memorial Service. The public is invited to attend the service on Thursday, May 19, at 10:30 a.m. It will take place at Public Safety Memorial Park, 2301 Airport Blvd.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown will deliver the memorial message.
Those to be remembered and honored at the service are:
William “Bill” Thompson Sr., Chaplain, Mobile Police Department
Wesley “Wes” K. Sansing, Retired, Mobile Police Department
Johnny L. Thompson, Retired, Mobile Police Department
John W. Hicks, Chaplain, Mobile Police Department
Thomas C. Ernest, Retired, Mobile Police Department
Michael A. Shavers, Retired, Mobile Police Department
William “Bill” Mingus, Retired, Mobile Police Department
Julie G. Thomas, Retired, Mobile Police Department
Tommy Wayne Cheatham, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alvin Leo Abbett, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Oscar Davis Kyles, Retired, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
James “Jim” Young, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Larry Lavender, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Patrick Pyle, Retired, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
Clarence Washington, Active, Alabama Port Authority
---
