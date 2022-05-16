Mary B. Austin Elementary School placed in ‘secure perimeter’ mode

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mary B. Austin Elementary School has been placed on a “secure perimeter” mode for the rest of the day today, a school system official told FOX10 News.

We’ve learned that someone made a threat to a family connected to Mary B. Austin and that a suspect was arrested off campus. As an abundance of caution, the school will remain under “secure perimeter” for the rest of the day.

