Mary B. Austin Elementary School placed in ‘secure perimeter’ mode

(Bill McChesney / CC BY 2.0)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mary B. Austin Elementary School has been placed on a “secure perimeter” mode for the rest of the day today, a school system official told FOX10 News.

We’ve learned that someone made a threat to a family connected to Mary B. Austin and that a suspect was arrested off campus.  As an abundance of caution, the school will remain under “secure perimeter” for the rest of the day.

