Mobile Police remind people of downtown curfew after weekend shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out in Bienville Square Saturday night after Mobile Police say a group of teenagers met up to fight over a girl.

“Can’t put words in it. It’s just uncalled for,” said a Mobile man.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm but is expected to be ok. Still, people in downtown are upset that this latest shooting involved at least one 13-year-old.

“I’m feeling saddened and disturbed. It wakes me up a little bit,” said Loyce Godfrey.

Mobile Police wants to make sure everyone knows the curfew in the downtown entertainment district remains in place. The curfew runs every night from 10:00 at night until 5:00 am each night. During curfew hours no one under 18 is allowed in the entertainment district without a parent or guardian. Those in downtown hope that reminding people of the curfew will help curb crime downtown and keep teenagers safe heading into the summer.

“There’s grown folks out here drinking and things like that. It’s not a child’s place,” said a Mobile man.

There is a police precinct in downtown so MPD says they plan to continue patrols every night with an emphasis on strongly enforcing the curfew.

